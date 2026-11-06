(WSVN) - The Hallmark Christmas Cruise sailed from Oct. 23 through Oct. 27, taking thousands of guests from Miami to the Bahamas.

The annual holiday cruise will return to South Florida next year, Hallmark announced.

In November 2027, the floating festival will take 3,000 guests from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas.

Guests can expect Hallmark movies, music and some celebrity guests.

Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

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