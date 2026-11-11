(WSVN) - The highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” is now the most preordered game in PlayStation and Microsoft store history.

Sales tracking firms said the game already has over 9-million preorders.

Sony and Microsoft recommend that fans preload the game as soon as possible, if they expect to play on launch day.,

“GTA VI’s” parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said the preorders have tracked “far in excess” of their expectations.

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