(WSVN) - Netflix has a new roster for the third season of its docuseries “Quarterback,” and one of them is former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.

Ward, who plays for the Tennessee Titans, is the first rookie quarterback to be featured on the series.

Netflix announced the roster Wednesday in an X post with Ward pictured on the bottom right.

The new season will premiere July 14.

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