TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida A&M University will be featured on the 17th season of “The College Tour” on Prime Video.

Ten students and recent graduates will be featured in an episode, as they share why they decided to make FAMU their home away from home.

“As a boss level iPad kid in the family, I’ve had a passion for technology, so I chose to study information technology where I’m learning about cybersecurity, an essential field in this day and age,” said student Sanai McKinney.

You can catch the Rattlers when the show premieres in December.

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