(AP) — The Emmy Awards are underway. “The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay” are generating buzz as they compete for top prizes. The ceremony is also honoring the anniversaries of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Here are some highlights as the show roars into the night.

The host with the mostest

Mariska Hargitay kicked off the show with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson in an exuberant and looney pre-taped bit that had her sing a version of “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, renamed “I Love TV Screens” as she flew from New York to Los Angeles.

The first-time Emmy host was then seen relaxed in bed with “Hacks” star Jean Smart, ate a burger in a nod to “Beef,” rode a horse and drank bubble tea with Jennifer Coolidge.

On stage, she reveled in the fact that she was the first woman to host in 15 years. The star of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” entering its 28th season, also joked that she’s never had to pronounce the word “finale” and even tried to swipe the script for Nicole Kidman’s kitschy AMC ad, which drew Kidman’s mock ire.

She said she got two pieces of advice: “No. 1, don’t do it, and No. 2, whatever you do, don’t go for sincerity,” she said. “I clearly ignored the first, so please join me as I ignore the second.”

“She crushed it,” said Amy Poehler, who took the stage after the opening.

Taylor Swift was there, kind of

In a pre-taped sketch, Taylor Swift played a rookie in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” office as the cops got a bit looney.

Hargitay’s Olivia Benson went through two large crime boards to make connections between Swift’s songs and Emmy nominations to see if she’d attend the telecast. One of the detectives called it a “rabbit hole.”

“Now, in order to crack a Swifty case, you’ve got to think like a Swifty, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next,” Benson said.

“Why would she be showing up to the ceremony tonight? She’s probably going to be sitting at home playing with those cats she’s named after TV show characters,” Swift’s unnamed character scoffs.

Hargitay concludes: “Taylor Swift will not be at the Emmys.” Swift offers another option: “Maybe she’ll do one those cool, pre-taped sketch things to support the host.”

The sketch ends with Hargitay posing with Swift — both glaring into the camera, very seriously — bookmarking Swift’s cat, named in tribute of Olivia Benson.

In reality, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, and sitting alongside Tom Cruise, to watch new husband Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season against the Denver Broncos.

The Smart money

Jean Smart was predicted to win her fifth straight Emmy for “Hacks” and did it early and with style. “What a ride this has been,” she said.

It’s her eighth trophy overall, which ties the all-time performer record shared by Cloris Leachman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney, who also won her eighth Monday. Smart becomes the first woman to win the best actress trophy for each season of a show’s run.

Smart, 75, who first got noticed in the CBS comedy “Designing Women,” won her first Emmys for guest appearances on “Frasier” and then another for a supporting role on “Samantha Who.”

On Monday, she kept a special thank you to the end — to “Hacks” creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky: “It all begins and ends with them,” she said.

They like Sally

One of the night’s most popular winners was 79-year-old Sally Field.

The entire Peacock Theater audience was on its feet, and their applause drowned out Fields’ first few words. It was the two-time Oscar winner’s fourth career Emmy and first since 2007.

She is the oldest Emmy winner in her category — lead actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for the Netflix’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

“Wow, wow. This is not supposed to happen,” said Field. “I love this project from page one.”

Among those Field thanked — including the team that crafted her co-star, an octopus named Marcellus — she gave a shoutout to Canada, where the film was made and which is involved in a trade war with the U.S. “Blessed Canada, our neighbors, our friends,” she said.

Field later returned to honor her “Steel Magnolias” co-star, Dolly Parton. “I adored her from Day One,” she said. “I am not the only one on earth who will love you forever.”

Dolly Parton mourned

The Emmys were the first major award show to air since the death late last month of Dolly Parton, and the Television Academy crafted a separate segment to say goodbye.

Field talked of Parton’s bawdy sense of humor and her humanitarian impulse. Parton’s longtime friend and fellow country music icon Reba McEntire then performed Parton’s “Appalachian Memories.”

“I’ll keep looking to the Father / Keep my head above the water / Appalachian memories keep me strong,” McEntire sang. “I love you, Dolly,” she said in a coda.

“Schitt’s Creek” alums Dan Levy and Annie Murphy and “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin honored their late co-star Catherine O’Hara. “She was all our mom,” Culkin said.

Musician Noah Kahan performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the show’s In Memoriam segment, which honored James Van Der Beek, Ted Turner, Eric Dane and Diane Ladd, among others.

‘Buffy’ turns 30

Just six months after the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” reboot was scrapped, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited onstage to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

After Boreanaz mused whether their characters, Buffy and Angel, would ever get together, Gellar had a sharp retort referencing the cancellation.

“Guess we’ll never find out!” Gellar said.

She also acknowledged it had been a tough two years for the show’s cast and crew, implicitly acknowledging the recent deaths of actors Anthony Head (Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xavier) and Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn).

Past Emmy nights have been chocked full of reunions — “The Golden Girls,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Law & Order” were just a few last year. This time, not so much. Other than “Buffy,” there was only one other — Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith teamed up for the 50th anniversary of “Charlie’s Angels.”

Welcome back, Sofia

Sofia Vergara made it to the Emmys this year to present supporting actor in a comedy, bypassing the emergency room. Last year, she had to bow out of presenting at the last minute after suffering an eye allergy just before the show.

Pre-show chaos

In the hour before the show opens, the Peacock Theater lobby was as jammed as an LA freeway.

Women wearing long trains attempt to protect them from an errant shoe as guests bump elbows and brush backs trying to make their way across the lobby. It’s time to gird for the three-hour show ahead, which means buying $9 cups of popcorn, $8 hot dogs and $23 beers and cocktails to carry to seats. It doesn’t appear nachos are a popular item — too messy for folks in tuxes and gowns

One person dressed appropriately

Meg Stalter, a nominee for best supporting actress for “Hacks,” was dressed as an Emmy statuette, complete with wings and a coat of gold makeup. She even held up a sphere like the real trophy itself.

It was Stalter’s first time attending the Emmys as a nominee. She earned her first career nod for supporting actress in a comedy series for playing Kayla Schaeffer in the fifth and final season of “Hacks.”

Small tables and lamps

Similar to the Grammys held across the street, this year the Emmys are having the biggest names seated at small tables with lamps on them in front of the stage.

Typically, the guests are seated in long rows like a movie theater. There’s still the same pre-show hobnobbing. It seems no one wants to sit down early, knowing they’ll be in those seats for the next three hours.

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