(WSVN) - Drake dropped his highly anticipated “Iceman” album overnight, but it was just the tip of the iceberg.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 39, has been teasing his ninth studio album for weeks, but he pulled a trifecta and dropped two more albums along with it early Friday morning: “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour.”

Some believe Drake could become the first artist since the late Michael Jackson to sweep the Billboard 200.

The artist may know it, too. His “Iceman” album cover features a glove, which was Jackson’s signature hallmark.

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