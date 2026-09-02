LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been repaired after it was vandalized.

The star appeared to have her name scratched out after she passed away last week at age 80 following a brief cancer battle. Even flowers who had been placed beside the star were reportedly taken.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Parton’s star was already on a list to undergo repairs due to existing cracks.

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