(WSVN) - Disney is re-releasing some of its most iconic songs in American Sign Language.

In celebration of National Deaf History Month, the company released three songs in sign language.

The reimagined animated performances, which include tracks from “Frozen Two,” “Encanto,” and “Moana Two,” debuted on Disney+ this week.

The creators said the goal is to break down barriers and better connect with deaf audiences.

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