Almost every good American dish is sold with french fries, like burgers and fries.

Chicken tenders and fries. Sometimes even ice cream and fries.

A new Miami hot spot is offering its customers a unique way to enjoy the crispy potatoes, and they are doing it gourmet style.

Buena Papa means good potato in Spanish. But at this new spot in Wynwood, it translates to delicious french fries.

James Windon: “We are a french fry concept, we are new in Miami and we do incredible toppings on top of french fries”

We’re talking about all the fixings: Cheese, meat, salsa and…

“James Windon: A couple of other secret seasonings that I can’t tell you about unless you sign an NDA.”

But it’s no secret why this french fry bar brought its talents to the MIA.

James Windon: “Miami is a foodie town. Everybody comes to Miami if you want to taste good flavors, good food, have some good culture. So Miami is a perfect fit for Buena Papa.”

The idea of opening the place came to the owners through their own struggles during the pandemic.

Johanna Windon: “It was during the pandemic when you couldn’t just run out and go to the store. I was making my family’s favorite dish which was Bandeja Paisa and one of the biggest things, as you know in the Latin cuisine is rice. And I go to the pantry and there is no rice at all.”

Having to make do with the ingredients the owners did have, they decided to top off their homemade french fries with the Colombian dish.

Johanna Windon: “I can see that a little light bulb on my husband’s head went ‘bling.'”

And this Buena Papa was born.

But you can’t open up shop in Miami without a dish embracing one of Miami’s biggest staples: The Cuban sandwich.

James Windon: “What we did was deconstruct a Cuban sandwich. You got the pork, you go the ham, the pickle and the special sauce, added our on flavors to it and it is delicious.”

The menu also honors other Latin cuisines. Like the genesis of the fry bar “The Colombiano.”

Customer: “I had the colombiano it was crisp, it was so tasty. The chorizo, and chicharrón, guacamole. It was so good.”

But if something sweet is what you want, there is something for you too.

James Windon: “We took the idea of cookies and cream and made churros and cream. We got churros and ice cream and delicious syrups that go on top.”

Customer: “My experience hear at buena papa was great. The highlight of the food for me was the churros. They were sweet and savory.”

