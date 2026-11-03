There’s only 363 days left until Halloween. I already started counting down. But Wynwood isn’t ready to say goodbye to spooky season this year just yet. Deco is checking out a free activity that’s keeping the vibes going through the weekend.

Día de los Muertos is getting new life in Wynwood.

William Kelley: “Running now through November 8 is the Wynwood ofrenda trail. It’s an opportunity to look at 15 beautiful altars celebrating the lives of famous people and other loved ones and getting a chance to explore the neighborhood as well.”

The Wynwood shop is paying tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton, as part of their Day of the Dead celebrations.

William Kelley: “It is a beautiful colorful memorial to her life. It’s got photographs of her with her husband Carl. It has boots, rhinestone boots and a rhinestone guitar.”

Morelia Gourmet Paletas is keeping it sweet for the Mexican holiday. They’re paying homage to the queen of salsa, Celia Cruz.

William Kelley: “Paletas Morelia serves delicious gourmet popsicles and as most everyone knows, especially here in Miami, Celia’s famous catchphrase was azucar!”

Another music icon being honored? Selena!

She’s got an altar at the Moxy Miami Wynwood Hotel.

William Kelley: “It is in the main lobby of the Moxy hotel. Also very country, Western, Tejano influenced. This is an opportunity to explore, visit an ofrenda and really reflect on the life of the person featured in a joyful way.”

The Wynwood Ofrenda Trail runs through the 8th. It’s free to visit the different altars. Just scan the QR code at any of the shops to pull up the map.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Wynwood Ofrenda Trail

Oct. 30 2026 – Nov. 8 2026

118 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127 United States

Website

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