We Belong Here Miami is marking a major milestone. The beachfront festival is hitting year five and expanding to three days with a stacked lineup. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

We Belong Here is turning five and it’s celebrating.

For the first time, the festival expands to three days in Miami and is back at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

Charles Hochfelder: “We Belong Here is a boutique music festival that my partner and I started five years ago in Miami and, essentially, our core brand pillars of the brand is room to dance, unique locations that have historical significance, or that are very naturally beautiful. You can expect, for the most part, just feel good, melodic house music. Nothing too intense.”

This year’s lineup brings over 50 artists, from local talent to first-time headliners and returning fan favorites.

Justin Dauman: “I think it’s something for everyone, everyone who believed in the vision and saw it early on. Really excited to have Tiësto make his debut on the 360 stage and play in We Belong Here for the first time. Chris Lake is another one, you know, I shout out these two names specifically because we really listen to the fan feedback, and both of these artists are artists that have really been at the very top of the list.”

And it’s not just about the music — expect expanded food options, local art.

Charles Hochfelder: “We have a lot, probably the most ever amount, of local artists coming in and building interactive art installations and games and different kind of activities.”

And they’re just as intentional about what happens after the last song.

Charles Hochfelder: “We’re going to be inviting ticket-holders, attendees from the festival as well as just anyone that wants to come and be involved, and do the post-post clean up, make sure we’re really leaving the venue and the beach better than we found it because it’s our home.”

Three days. Ocean views. And a half-decade of dance floor memories — We Belong Here is five and thriving.

Justin Dauman: “It’s the type of music that, not only can you dance and have fun to, but that you can also wake up the next morning and feel really good about the time that you spent.”

We Belong Here Miami runs this Friday through Sunday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

We Belong Here Miami at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

4020 Virginia Beach Dr

Miami, FL 33149

Feb. 27 through March 1

