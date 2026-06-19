Vizcaya wants to solve your Friday night plans. The historic museum is extending its hours this summer.

The estate is now a place to hang out on Friday nights. The main house is open until 7:30 p.m and the Gardens until 8 p.m.

Guests can stroll the stunning gardens during the golden hours.

Maria Carla Chicuen, Associate Executive Director: “We’ll feature live arts, live music, snacks and bites. The perfect plan to enjoy with a friend, date, family after work on Fridays.”

The series is included with your ticket and will end on September 18th.

FOR MORE INFO:

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129

Summer Fridays Website

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