According to the calendar, 2026 got underway 15 days ago. But you can’t fool SoFlo foodies. They know the real kick-off to the new year is the 7th annual Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival next week. Hungry for the deets? We’ve got ’em all.

Hope you’re ready to party. The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is back in town.

Kate Reed: “This is 35 events during our festival week which is representing all different types of restaurants as far as mixologists and chefs throughout Broward County.”

The event puts local food and drink providers center-stage.

Kate Reed: “This is a chance for the spotlight to be on the hospitality scene in Broward. We really try to draw attention to the amazing talent we have in the area and the festival is just a way to be concentrated during event week.”

Looking for big-time barbecue? Super sliders? Big beers? Crafty cocktails? They’re all here and there’s more.

Kate Reed: “This year we’re expanding our plant-based options. There are wellness seminars, plant-based pairing. We have a plant-based dinner.”

If you’re thinking tofu, think again. Some truly tasty treats are waiting for you.

Joshua Mattey: “We have a plant-based salmon, we have plant-based steak. We have plant-based burgers. All stuff that we never had.”

That goes for allergen-free wines, as well. The vino comes from The Vintage on Harrison in Hollywood.

Tal Cohen: “We are going for freshness. All four of the wines that we’ve selected have perky acidity in the center that are there to kind of help allow the palate to reset.”

Pompano Beach is represented by The Rabbit Hole. You can tell what they’re into right away.

Chef Sam Woods: “You know that’s our goal right? Is to create food experiences that if i was to blindfold you, you wouldn’t whether it’s vegan or not.”

Chef Sam put together the menu for the plant-based collab dinner. He’s happy with the first course, “Florida Finest.”

Chef Sam Woods: “It is a star fruit citrus salad. Being in Florida, the orange capitol of the world, you know, we thought it was only right to start the menu and open it up with something that was representative of that.”

The salad is topped off with vegan salmon.

Over at Fort Lauderdale’s Blue Tree Cafe, a chili to die for is making its debut at the festival’s grand tasting.

Chef Sharon Allen: “We decided to present it because it’s heart-healthy. The lentils are the star of the show and it tastes great.”

The chili was created by Chef Sharon and her daughter, actress Nika King. It’s incredibly healthy and you’ll get an extra somethin’-somethin’ with every cup.

Nika King: “My mom is super about putting ingredients. The chili has tomatoes and lentils and kidney beans and chili beans and it’s so nutritious for you and it comes with cornbread.”

There are a lot of events going on at the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.

FOR MORE INFO:

Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

Jan. 19-25

Website

