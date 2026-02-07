If you’re a homebody, you’re gonna love this. Imagine a restaurant experience that comes to you! We’re checking out “uchi at home.”

Julie Powell (played by Amy Adams): “And let me say this. Is there anything better than butter?”

Yeah, there is! Not having to do all the cooking! This Valentine’s Day, delicious food from “Uchi Miami” could come right to your doorstep.

Diana Martinez: “Uchi means home. It translates directly to the meaning of home. Uchi started in a little red house years ago in Texas, and expanded from there.”

“Uchi at Home” brings the art of the restaurant straight into your kitchen with personal chefs!

Diana Martinez: “Uchi at Home” was designed for all of our sushi lovers who just want to snuggle up and stay with their loved ones. It was designed to give the hospitality experience at your home. That’s where it should start.”

Yup, I like the way they roll. The experience could also come with a stunning sushi box!

Diana Martinez: “You start with an ichi box, which ranges from 95 dollars. It’s an incredibly beautiful presentation of just sushi, sushi at its core. You get nigiri, you get rolls, even a crudo, and it’s just a great way of presenting someone with a great gift.”

Diana Martinez: “We have different boxes. Each one has a different layer; it could be customized.”

“Uchi at Home” is for any occasion; V-Day is just a good excuse! Making date night feel a lot more intimate.

Diana Martinez: “on the to-go option menu…We have salads—edamame, shishitos —and all the way to steak sets. We have a pork belly set. We even have fried chicken, our famous karaage, and, for a little sweet treat, our pint and milk ice cream at the restaurant. It’s a seller. People love it, our fried milk, it’s incredible.”

First comes the preparation, then comes the spooning.

Guest: “This is the best dining experience I’ve had in my house. What a way to spend time for Valentine’s Day and eat delicious food!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Uchi Miami

252 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.