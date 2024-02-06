Phone booths. You don’t see many of them nowadays. If you spot the red one in Brickell, you know you’re in the right place. Deco’s Alex Miranda is all dialed in for a great night out.

Mark Williams (as Mr. Weasley) “I’ve never used the visitor’s entrance before. Should be fun.”

Trust us. The red Phone Booth is a lot of fun.

Stephen de Haan: “We are a 1920’s speakeasy. We’re a classic prohibition experience, turn back time a hundred years.”

Your time machine is, you guessed it, a red phone booth.

Stephen de Haan: “Guests step into a London red phone booth that we import from London, England. They dial our 1930’s rotary phone, back of the phone booth opens, and then they’re transported back in time.”

They have a big time membership program here. You don’t have to join, but the perks are impressive.

Stephen da Haan: One of the main benefits honestly is that you can reserve couches. As a member, there’s not a lot of places that you can have cocktail reservations without minimums and bottle spends. This is all about a family.”

It really is all about family at the Red Phone Booth.

Stephen da Haan: “The entire Red Phone Booth Experience is a homage to my grandfather. He was a pharmacist prescribing whiskey during prohibition for medicinal purposes.”

Grandpa also loved to smoke cigars, which are easy to come by in this joint. The old man knew the secret to a tremendous drink, as well.

Stephen da Haan: So then he pulls out a cocktail book written in 1941 called “Here’s How” and so that’s really that’s where all this comes from, that’s where our cocktails come from.”

All the cocktails are worthy of your interest. One stands above the rest, though.

Stephen da Haan: “Our top-selling cocktail is our traditional smoked fashioned”

Bitters and sugar are muddled together. 8-year-old Bourbon follows. Hickory wood chips are lit and smoked. Check out how they chill your drink too.

Stephen da Haan: “They are going to hand-chip the ice and prepare it on an ice ball so we use a Tarzan ice press, eight pounds, copper insulted.”

All this hard work is worth it.

Stephen da Haan: “And it really is about achieving the proper balance of dilution with stirring the ice, not over-diluting the cocktail, allowing the bourbon to shine through.”

The upstairs lounge is known as the mafia room. Play pool, play poker, or catch a game on one of the flat screens.

The folks at the Red Phone Booth believe their first-ever Florida location is calling your name.

Stephen da Haan: “We are going to do nothing less than blow your mind.”

There are two ways to get the phone number that gets you into the Red Phone Booth. You can become friends with someone who is already a member or ask any of the concierges in the Brickell neighborhood. Memberships begin at $400 a year.

