One thing that can be said for sure: Broward County is not lacking in doughnut stores. Seems like everywhere you turn, you can get your hands on a deep-fried delight. How do you separate your place from the competition? One location has come up with a tasty solution.

If you’re looking for mind-blowing doughnuts, we know just the place. Step into the Parlor.

Desirae Valentin: “Parlor Doughnuts Fort Lauderdale is our flagship shop. We are the first Parlor Doughnuts in South Florida.”

There’s a reason this friendly neighborhood pastry shop feels so chill.

Desirae Valentin: “So Parlor Doughnuts was built off the concept of having the parlor in the house, where you invited all your friends and family to come in, enjoy, have a good time.”

What makes the doughnuts so irresistible? It starts with what’s inside.

Desirae Valentin: “So we have our famous layered dough. It’s gonna be buttery, flaky.”

You’re definitely going to taste the buttery, flaky goodness. Basically every item has the filling on top.

Desirae Valentin: “We only have two doughnuts that have filling inside: our Coconut Cream Filled and our Raspberry Jelly Filled.”

So much for your sweet tooth. Now we’re going where few doughnuts have gone before.

Desirae Valentin: “We’ve broken all the rules here at Parlor Doughnuts. We’re now offering savory doughnuts.”

There are a half-dozen ways here to get you to food paradise.

Desirae Valentin: “We have our OG Pepperoni, our Margherita, a Pig & Fig, our Buffalo Chicken and our Chicken Bacon Ranch.”

It doesn’t matter how old you are. These babies are always fresher than fresh.

Desirae Valentin: “We make small batches fresh all day so you are not eating a doughnut that was made at three or four or five in the morning when we came in, you’re eating a constant revolving fresh doughnut.”

You’ll never get shut out at the Parlor.

Desirae Valentin: “So people can order their doughnuts. If they don’t see anything up front and our case looks empty, it just means we had an outpour of support and everybody came in and wiped us out, but we still will have fresh doughnuts in the back, like I said, we’re constantly making them, you can order them and we’ll glaze them to order for you.”

One bite of a savory Parlor doughnut and you’re bound for the promised land.

Guest: “They’re delicious; it’s like heaven in a bite.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Parlor Doughnuts Fort Lauderdale

444 NE 7th Street, Unit 1B

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website

