You’ve heard of cocktail lounges and rooftop bars, but there’s one watering hole in Miami that’s taking things to a new level, or should we say sublevel. Deco’s resident cocktail connoisseur Alex Miranda gives the lowdown at the Prohibition-style speakeasy 9 Feet Under in Hialeah.

Live it up all you want. But the best party in Hialeah may actually be:

“Way Down Hadestown” by Hadestown Original Broadcast Company: “Way down under the ground.”

Forget staying “grounded,” because 9 Feet Under isn’t your typical bar.

James Tundidor Jr.: “9 Feet Under is, exclusively, the only underground speakeasy in Miami.”

You heard that right! This 1920s-style speakeasy really is below the surface!

But when it comes to the experience, it’s all about going above and beyond.

James Tundidor Jr.: “You’re gonna come in here, and you’re gonna be treated like a superstar. We wanna make sure that if you come here, you feel like a king or a queen.”

From the vintage decor to crafty cocktails, this place is all about serving up something new and refreshing for the Hialeah community.

James Tundidor Jr.: “We have some of the greatest mixologists that have built wonderful, seasonal menus. So about every three months, we change up our menus.”

There’s currently about 30 cocktails on rotation, including the “Snow Bird.”

James Tundidor Jr.: “It’s gonna be a gin forward cocktail with blue curaçao. We’re gonna throw some lemon juice in it and then we’re gonna garnish it with a feather.”

There’s also the tropical “Havana Sunset” with rum and guava purée, and 9 Feet Under’s version of a Scottish “Old Fashioned,” which comes with a little smoke show.

That sounds like a good time and a good vibe!

Christopher Diaz: “This takes you back to old Miami. I feel like it’s a flashback in time with the delicious cocktails.”

Nelson Vindell: “This place, it’s the true speakeasy; it’s hidden and nobody knows about it, but when you jump in, you fall in love because it’s so cozy.”

Speaking of cozy, this place is keeping it traditional with their bar bites, which includes Miami staples, like croquetas, empanadas, and wings made with a secret sauce.

James Tundidor Jr.: “Definitely not spicy, you’re gonna have a few notes of cilantro. But I can’t give you the secret because if not, my mom would kill me.”

Keeping secrets is totally on brand for a speakeasy. But here’s the cold hard truth: Locals love this place, and they think you will too!

Nelson Vindell: “I feel like I’m VIP but then I see and it’s not only for me, it’s for everybody. Everybody feels welcomed.”

Christopher Diaz: “You come here, you’re gonna have an amazing time, not only with the drinks, the ambiance, connections.”

9 Feet Under is open Wednesday through Sunday. Just look for the blue awning and knock on the black door that has an upside down pyramid on it.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

9 Feet Under

885 SE 14th Street

Hialeah, FL 33010

Website

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