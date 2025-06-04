Slice, slice baby! Yeah, we’re talkin’ pizza so good, it made New York tap water pack its bags and move to Florida.

Fort Lauderdale’s Coast to Coast Pizza company is thinking outside of the pizza box and Deco’s grabbing a bite!

Florida pizza with a New York attitude? Crust us, you’re gonna wanna get a taste of Coast to Coast Pizza Company!

Omar Maldonado Jr: “Coast to Coast Pizza is a pizza shop that use great ingredients, fresh ingredients. Pizzas that are built with passion — and we offer three different types: We got New York, Sicilian, and Detroit.”

And at their shop in Fort Lauderdale, the secret sauce isn’t just in the ingredients, it’s in the water. Water from the Bronx, to be exact.

Omar Maldonado Jr: “Everyone knows the water, in New York is for pizza and bagels right? So as we were doing the research, to open up the pizza shop in Marathon, the dough didn’t feel as fluffy and not as good and we thought ‘Hey, you know what, there’s a company out there that does this process, you can take the water — it converts it, to mimic New York water.'”

Enter the New York WaterMaker, a high-tech filtration system that replicates New York City tap water. Right down to the molecule. So how does this work?”

Paul Errigo: “We can take any tap water from anywhere in the world, we analyze it, we put it through a whole bunch of tests. Then we create a formula, with our New York WaterMaker system, to be able to convert — any places tap, any locations tap water into the famous New York City water.”

Yup. Coast-to-Coast knew if they wanted that true New York bite, they needed it’s water…

Omar Maldonado Jr: “I think it’s something that people identify with, probably from when they were a kid. Everybody loves pizza. It’s great dough, it’s cheese, it’s sauce, and then it’s the topping you want to give it that extra flavor right.”

And if you want to taste this big apple alchemy for yourself, get ready for a slice of celebration. Wednesday, Coast-to-Coast is throwing a free tasting party for their first anniversary.

Omar Maldonado Jr: “We’re gonna have, some slices for people that are regulars, they come in and get a free slice. People that have never tried us, come and try a slice. We will be sampling all threes of our pizzas,– as well as little samples of our award winning key lime pie!”

That’s one hot celebration you dough-n’t wanna miss. Coast to coast’s anniversary tasting event starts at noon, Wednesday!

FOR MORE INFO:

Coast to Coast Pizza

656 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 368-5443

https://coasttocoastpizzacompany.com/coastfortlauderdale





