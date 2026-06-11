South Beach is getting into the World Cup spirit with a goal that’s all about love.

The Betsy Hotel is showcasing immersive works for free at their alley and it’s catching on.

Soccer fever is alive and well at The Betsy Orb with a new art installation.

“THE GOOOOOAAAAAL IS LOVE” is inspired by the FIFA World Cup with a larger-than-life projection story.

For Dnasab, the 305 artist, he wants visitors to feel the Magic City.

Dnasab: “When you’re here in Miami, let’s love each other. And let’s love the ocean and let’s love the planet. Very thankful and pleased that Jonathan Plutzik and Lesley Goldwasser are so interested in the immersive cinematic experiences and now they want to provide that to the public, 365, all year round.”

This year-long orb project will have rotating artists with the next one starting in August.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The Betsy Orb

1440 Ocean Drive,

Miami Beach, Florida 33139

https://www.thebetsyhotel.com/thebetsyorb-artist-month

https://dnasab.net/

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