Coral Gables, you already have a bunch of great dinner options. Now you’re getting one more! You may remember The Wagyu Bar by Meat N’ Bone from its former Coral Way location but now it’s settling in to a new Merrick Park area home with high quality options all the way up to $200, but starting at $25.

Coral Gables, there’s a new steakhouse in town.

Alex: “Welcome to the neighborhood. I live, practically, across the street so I’m gonna be coming here a lot. How excited are you to be, now, in the Merrick Park area of Coral Gables?”

Gabriel: “I’m super excited.”

The Wagyu Bar now on Bird and Le Jeune Roads.

Gabriel: “It’s a very good opportunity. We’re taking over a space that used to be a landmark here in the Gables.”

The beloved Caffe Vialetto, but from Italian to, well, let’s have Gabriel explain.

Alex: “First of all, what is wagyu and what separates you all from any other place that we can go to have a nice steak?”

Gabriel: “That is a great question. Wagyu means Japanese cow. Genetically, it yields more marbling, which is intermuscular fat. It’s way more tender than other cows like angus and things like that.”

We won’t believe it until we taste it.

Gabriel: “This will be our outside skirt. It comes from the top 3% of the [United States Department of Agriculture] produce.”

Alex: “It’s so juicy.”

Gabriel: “The second thing will be our domestic wagyu picanha. It comes from Colorado.”

Alex: “That is beautiful.”

Gabriel: “And then this will be the Japanese wagyu.”

Alex: “It’s flavorful, certainly. But it’s also really subtle.”

Did I sound convincingly fancy? Now a little lesson.

Gabriel: “Wagyu’s qualified by something called the beef marbling score and it goes from zero to 12. Japanese wagyu A5 sits between 10 and 12, which is the highest. But here, you can have that midwestern USDA amazing, like, cowboy steak that’s very thick, beefy, but you can also have a thinly sliced A5 Japanese wagyu, which is gonna melt in your mouth.”

Alex: “That is so incredible. The steak just dissolved. Y’all got to try this, I mean, it’s just…”

Gabriel: “What we want customers to understand is exactly what they’re buying.”

Alex: “Is that in an avocado?”

Gabriel: “Yes, it is. It’s a charred avocado and, basically, the idea is for you to kind of mix it all together.”

And connected to The Wagyu Bar is what started it all: the butcher shop, Meat N’ Bone.

Gabriel: “The idea is to be a source for proteins. You can buy eggs, you can buy really good steaks, ground beef, all of that is available. Over 400 products. It’s about educating and showing the customers what the differences are, you know, why a steak is more expensive than the other.”

Pro tip: their lunch specials pack the biggest bang for your buck.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Wagyu Bar

4019 S Le Jeune Rd

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Website

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