If you have plans to see Rosalía kick off the American leg of her Lux World Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami this weekend, we’ve got two words for you: stay home.

A family emergency is the reason being given for the cancellation of the Friday and Sunday gigs.

Rosalía’s peeps have told fans to hold on to their tickets, so it seems as though rescheduling is a definite possibility.

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