Stop that train. A new RuPaul comedy crashes into theaters this weekend. Palace Bar in South Beach is throwing a red carpet celebration for one of the stars local drag legend Latrice Royale and when you say drag legend you can’t help thinking of Deco’s Alex Miranda who is live right there in South Beach with some pretty special beauties.

Alex Miranda: “We’re all here for Ms. Latrice Royale. Latrice plays Barbara in ‘Stop! That! Train!’ Latrice, tell us about Barbara.”

Latrice Royale: “Oh my god, I love my character Barbara. She is that girl. She’s a go-getter. She’s all up and through the movie, so y’all make sure y’all go see her because you’re not going to want to miss this.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so basically you’re playing yourself, right?”

Latrice Royale: “Basically, yeah.”

Take a look at some more of the movie!

Stop! That! Train! is insane and the campy comedy, a cabin full of drag queens must stop the runaway, Glamazonian Express, from disaster during a stormaganza.

Jujubee: “It’s a blizzard, but gay.”

Ginger Minj: “See, I’m from Florida, so we experience the wetter version of that.”

Before it crashes in… Celebration, Florida?

Adam Shankman: “It just made me laugh that all these people, including Sarah Michelle Gellar as herself, were all headed on a bullet train to Celebration, Florida.

RuPaul is President Gagwell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites fill the cast.

Alex Miranda: “This movie’s so funny. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and I had no idea that I was until I saw the trailer…”

“Until you saw the film. You were like, ‘This is what I needed.'”

Alex Miranda: “…Until I saw the movie. How did you approach each of your characters?”

Brooke Lynn Hytes: “I dove deep within. But honestly, the person I kind of drew inspiration from the most was Miranda Priestly.”

Jujubee: “DeeDee?”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah.”

Jujubee: “It’s not a character, sweetie. RuPaul always says this, drag is an extension of who we are. And Adam was telling me, don’t try to be funny because the comedy will come out with the truth.”

Symone: “I kind of wanted to play Ayshleiygh a little bit like she’s annoyed, but I’m also very high the whole movie So like you’re ruining my vibe.”

Marty Lauter: “Alli wants to please Amber and we also had to do it really, really fast. Shot really, really quickly.”

Alex Miranda: “Celebrity cameos, it is littered with them. Who did you get to meet that you were just so excited to work with?”

Brooke Lynn Hytes: “Nicole Richie. Simple Life season one was my everything.”

Symone: “It was Lisa [Rinna] and Sarah Michelle Gellar.”

Jujubee: “Lisa Rinna.”

Ginger Minj: “Lisa Rinna.”

Marty Lauter: “Lisa Rinna and Raven-Symone.”

Alex Miranda: “Who was the biggest diva on set?”

Jujubee: “RuPaul.”

Ginger Minj: “It was not me. I’m the quiet one.”

Jujubee: “You’re quiet! Oh my god.”

Adam Shankman: “You know what? I’m not gonna lie. There were no real divas on set.”

Alex Miranda: “Ru is President Gagwell. Is President Gagwell any different than RuPaul?”

Marty Lauter: “President Gagwell has more insecurities than RuPaul.”

Brooke Lynn Hytes: “And I’m not sure RuPaul has ever run over a child with a train.”

Alex Miranda: “Really no way to be sure.”

Brooke Lynn Hytes: “That you didn’t put it past her.”

Alex Miranda: “What is one thing that you wanna stop right now?”

Brooke Lynn Hytes: “One thing I wanna stop…”

[Power goes out.]

Alex Miranda: “Latrice, why should we watch the movie this weekend?”

Latrice Royale: “Run, run, because this is what we need right now. It is so much fun. It’s silly. You’re just going to go have a good time with your friends and laugh your butts off because that’s what we need in these times.”

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