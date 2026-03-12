Attention fashionistas, beauty lovers, and designers, Stitch Lab Miami is ready to make you sparkle. From statement outfits to great beauty finds, this event is proving that style and self-care go hand in hand. All curated and stitching brands together in a one-stop shop. It’s a collector’s dream.

For those non-followers and trendsetters — Stitch Lab Miami returns for its ninth year.

Karina Rosendo, Creative Director/Founder of Stitch Lab Miami: People tend to look the same, and you see everyone on Instagram, and it’s the same trends, the same kind of clothing. When you come to Stitch Lab, you find those treasures, you find those amazing pieces that are bespoke, that are one of a kind. So that also ties in to the whole collector’s journey.”

The three-day pop-up’s theme, “Collector’s Journey,” is about showcasing Latin America’s finest inside the Miami Design District.

Karina Rosendo: “Many of these brands, their founders are mom and daughter duos, some of these brands are sister duos that are working together. They’ve been handmade, and you get to meet the designers. So the designers are who style you right in there.”

And with an iconic accent, Sofia Vergara is bringing her beauty brand back. There will be color matching on-site.

Karina Rosendo: “Sofia is the face of the brand, she’s one of the owners. But their skin care line is made in Spain, and it’s really, really, really good. The product is fantastic. It’s not only makeup, but it’s makeup that has SPF. Just touching the product and feeling how your skin absorbs it. So you have that one-on-one consultation, and then you take the right product home.”

New to Miami and joining the fun is the Hair Glam Squad.

Karina Rosendo: “They’re gonna have the Moncho Moreno beauty lounge, where you can go make an appointment via Eventbrite. You can start making appointments now. So you can just sign up there and for free you go, and you get your hair done, and they’re gonna be dry styling and doing like a hair consultation.”

We like it free! This family-friendly spring event is also free to attend and welcomes all.

Karina Rosendo: “All the husbands are welcome, of course, with their credit cards. If you’ve been living outside of your country for a long time, and you are Brazilian, Argentinean, or Venezuelan, this show will instantly bring you back.”

Stitch Lab Miami kicks off at Paradise Plaza on Friday at 10 a.m. and continues until Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Stitch Lab Miami

Paradise Plaza

151 NE 41st Street 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33137

March 13-15

Website

