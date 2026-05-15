The Magic City is never short of Caribbean flavors, and one festival is set to combine island vibes with some yummy food and drinks. We’re talking all-you-can-drink and eat — plus a soca dance-off to help burn those calories.

Leave your diet at home because “Food, Wine & Fete” is serving up nonstop flavors from across the Caribbean.

Vanessa James, CEO of Food, Wine, & Fete: “Food, Wine, & Fete is just a love letter to the Caribbean that we are so excited to explore and expand every year, and now we’re going into year four. Your festival ticket includes the entire experience. It’s food, wine, and soca.”

Soca music expert, Kerwin Du Bois, is sharing his island love on the festival stage.

Kerwin Du Bois — Soca artist: “Anything Caribbean, I just want to be in the mix of it. But this, with food and wine, too, lawd. Hold up, what kind of wine are we talking about? Like wine or the wine we like to wine? Which one are we talking about? So it’s food and wine, sip wine while you wine.”

But of course, the hits will be live.

Kerwin du Bois: “It’s an injustice if I don’t. How do you come to Miami and don’t sing too real? No, no, no, it’s a must. I mean, we’re gonna get into the hearsay, used to. Some of the newer stuff. It’s a balance and a variation is what the event represents.”

The all-inclusive experience is going down at Virginia Key Beach Park. And new this year are some destination pop-ups.

Vanessa James: “Tourism is like wait a minute, we’re stamping our passports as part of this experience as well. So now we have 5 tourism destinations joining us this year. Officially doing pop-ups and experiences showcasing their chefs.”

Chef Paul, Chef: “Just call me Chef Paul, the Macaroni Boss.”

Mr. Mac Boss is representing Barbados with his infamous macaroni pie.

Chef Paul Griffith– Chef: “We start with some butter. We have some onions. Then we can do evaporated milk. I use a lot of cans, at least three to four cans for two bags of pasta. And for pasta, we don’t use macaroni, we use bucatini.”

What about the cheese?

Chef Paul Griffith, Chef: “No other cheese is gonna work, it has to be Bajan Anchor cheddar cheese.”

Then a three-time-grilled-and-seared pork belly goes on top, paired with a guava rum cooler, mmhhmmm.

But let’s not forget dessert.

Chef Paul Griffith: “This is traditional guava bread pudding, and I did a hand-mixed cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut, a little guava on the side, and plantain rum.”

Vanessa James: “The festival is literally bursting at the seams with flavor. You’re officially in the Caribbean, and this is where you’re tipping your toes and really enjoying a little bit of everything.”

Tickets start at $155, and doors open at 5 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Food Wine And Fete

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

4020 Virginia Beach Drive Miami, FL 33149

Saturday, May 16 • 5 PM – 11 PM

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