The ocean is so beautiful, but it can also be pretty scary. No one really knows what’s down there, deep down below.

In Netflix’s new series “Below,” whatever “it” is is pretty angry. We caught up with the cast at the Toronto International Film Festival to swap fish tales, and here’s what they had to say.

There’s definitely something in the water in Netflix’s new thriller series, “Below”.

And it’s coming after Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, and Charlie Heaton.

Josh Hartnett: “The whole area is being terrorized by something, but it’s not necessarily the thing that is front and center.”

Speaking of lore, the show is set in Newfoundland, and because it explores urban legends and myths, it definitely got the cast thinking of ones they grew up with.

Charlie Heaton: “When I was little, we used to go to, it was like a hiking spot, and there was an old bridge. I remember my parents were talking that there was trolls beneath the bridge was trolls underneath the bridge. And I was fully, you know, convinced.”

For Josh, it was a little less magical and a little more real-world scary.

Josh Hartnett: “At Halloween, people would put razor blades in apples. Oh my god. Did you hear that? That freaked me out.”

Mackenzie Davis: “So scary.”

Josh Hartnett: “Cause there was always some old lady on my block who would give apples, and I’d be like, I can’t eat that apple.”

Not all folklore is mystical. Some is traditional, like the Newfoundland “screech-in” ceremony that involves taking a shot and kissing a fish. So fess up, have you done it?

Charlie Heaton: “The tradition goes that when they sent off their cod, they loved them so much that they would kiss them before they sent them away.”

Mackenzie Davis: “I guess it’s a thing that’s just for tourists, but it’s really fun, kinda nice to just give into it and be like, I don’t care.”

Mackenzie has one complaint…

Mackenzie Davis: “wasn’t wet enough.”

No green screens were used to create the sea monster scenes. The actors had to shoot in the cold water.

“Below” is now streaming on Netflix. Check it out!

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