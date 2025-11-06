Start your engines — but make it electric. The high-speed, high-tech E1 Series championship is zooming into Miami! Star-studded team owners like Marc Anthony, Tom Brady, and Will Smith are sending their racers to go full throttle on the water, and you can wave to them — hi and bye.

Tom Brady: “This is the perfect place to have it. This is the best place in America to do it.”

Thanks, Tom Brady.

Miami is the best, especially for “E1 Powerboat Racing.”

Will Smith: “This is the future of racing.”

Tom Brady: “A very tactical, very strategic, a very fine type of racing.”

Marc Anthony: “It’s a league. It’s me, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Will Smith, Rafa Nadal, Steve Aoki. We formed this league, and it’s E1 racing, and it’s electric boats. They’re like Formula One, but it’s electric, E1, boats on the water.”

Marc Anthony’s team, Miami, and he’s bringing the finals to the 305 for the very first time.

Marc Anthony: “I insisted on the championship being in Miami, and it’s this weekend. It’s gonna be a hoot. Everybody is in the same boat. I designed the colors of the boat. The Miami colors. We’ve been racing for the past two years internationally.”

And just like all the sports, smack-talking is on the menu.

Marc Anthony: “Will Smith’s talking a lot of crap.”

Will Smith: “I think that went really well. You know we can do two on two teams. You know me and you against Tom and Marc. We’ll start there, you know. What do you think?”

Rafa Nadal: “They are good on the radio.”

Will Smith: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Tickets to watch on Biscayne Bay will get you…

David Grutman: “Includes open bar, of course, it’s Miami, open bar, and all the food you can eat. But Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8.”

Steve Aoki: “The grand finale in Miami. We’ll see you there.”

David Grutman: “E1.”

Marc Anthony: “Everybody’s bringing it this weekend. Everybody’s flying in and ah it’s gonna be a very, very interesting weekend.”

Interested in seeing who’s getting crowned champ of the water?

FOR MORE INFO:

E1 Series

Nov 7-8

Event Tickets





