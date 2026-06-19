I love pizza, you love pizza, we all love pizza. The sauce, the cheese, the toppings — it is to die for. A place in Coral Springs is making sure what’s underneath all that stuff is just as good.

At How Ya Dough’n, things are sour, and that’s sweet.

Alex Russo: “We specialize in sourdough pizza.”

All good things come to those who wait.

Alex Russo: “It’s a very unique process for pizza. It’s one that takes a good amount of time, seven day process for the fermentation, so our pizza’s not something that can be replicated and made overnight.”

The pizza we’re used to gets done in the blink of an eye, comparatively speaking.

Alex Russo: “Traditionally, pizza dough is a one-to-two day turnover process, you know, you make the dough, the next day you’re using it.”

At the heart of the weeklong fermentation process is someone doing a unique, odd job.

Alex Russo: “In between those seven days, once a day, someone’s gotta go and feed that dough in order for it to keep growing and get to the point where we can use it.”

And what does dough eat on its way to becoming sour?

Alex Russo: “That’s a good question. Obviously, it takes yeast and our starter that we put into it, a secret recipe so we don’t want to share everything, but it’s once a day at six o’clock.”

All mystery aside, the dough’s made off-site until it’s just right and ready for use.

Alex Russo: “We have a commissary kitchen that does all of our dough for all of our locations and at that point, once we get to the perfect place, they deliver it to us three days a week.”

From the looks of things, you couldn’t tell the difference between a traditional pie and one made with sourdough.

Alex Russo: “The product that comes out at the end looks like any other pizza. It’s indistinguishable.”

That’s where the similarities end.

Alex Russo: “I’d say the biggest difference for sure is the lightness that it has. It may look like it’s a heavy, heavy pizza but once you get to the crust, the best thing about it is the lightness and airiness that is throughout from the crust to the tip of the pizza.”

Sourdough pizza doesn’t just look good. It’s good for you, too!.

Alex Russo: “The digestiveness of it is very good for your gut, good gut health and, like I said, you don’t feel so heavy after you eat, you know, a large pizza from us so go out there and run a marathon if you want to.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

How Ya Dough’n Pizza

3260 N University Dr

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Website

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