If you love fashion, have you ever considered putting down the credit card and pick up a sewing kit? Because at South Florida Sewing Studio in Fort Lauderdale, you can learn how to make anything, from pants to tote bags to even bikinis! But Deco’s Alex Miranda was missing a speedo, specifically, so you know what’s coming.

South Florida Sewing Studio isn’t just welcoming and fun, it’s the perfect place to take on a whole new hobby! And, after learning how to make my own beach wear, who knows what could be next?

Some people follow fashion.

At South Florida Sewing Studio in Fort Lauderdale…

Caity Burdash: “I’m really loving this leopard print on you.”

You make it!

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “It is ultimately a creative space. We have specialty classes such as crochet, knitting. Learn those skills, as well as sewing.”

Including a make-your-own bikini course.

Caity Burdash: “This is going to be a really cute bottom, so it’s going to kind of look like that when it’s on, and we’ll have the 2 strings, so it’ll be really cheeky and fun for the beach.”

No fair! I want to be cheeky at the beach too.

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “We’ve just added make-your-own-speedo to that.”

Caity Burdash: “Don’t cut the paper, just cut right along the edge.”

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “Being here in South Florida, who doesn’t want to go to the beach with their own bathing suit?”

Alex Miranda: “Is this flattering? Perfect.”

Back to work.

Caity Burdash: “We’re gonna head over to the sewing machine and sew this together.”

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “Our classes range from $75 for sewing machine basics.”

Caity Burdash: “Ready to get started?”

Riley: “A little nervous.”

Caity Burdash: “Don’t worry, I will be with you every step of the way. Keep going, you got it!”

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “Up to $325, which is our 3-week, 3-class course.

Alex Miranda: “Riley!”

Caity Burdash: “Keep going, keep going, keep going! Go riley, go riley! Woo!”

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “Sewing 101…”

Alex Miranda: “We’re gonna push this fabric through after I press the pedal and drive this thing like a Lamborghini. Okay, here we go… Ahh!”

And plenty of options in between.

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “We offer all kinds of classes.”

Alex Miranda: “It worked! That wasn’t so hard.”

Caity Burdash: “Gave me a heart attack there!”

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “There’s definitely a community vibe. As you learn a new skill, you can make a new friend, or you could bring a friend along and enjoy the experience together.”

Alex Miranda: “Okay, so Riley and Zelly are killing it on their bikinis. They look so beautiful already.”

Riley: “Here it is!”

Alex Miranda: “I’m about halfway on my bright orange speedo, and I think everybody on Fort Lauderdale Beach is gonna wonder, ‘Who is that traffic cone?'”

Giulia Mori Kattenburg: “It is for everybody. Someone who’s never even threaded a needle or sewn a button on, somebody who knows how to sew but wants to take it to the next level.”

Turns out we’re all cut out for this.

Caity Burdash: “Zelly, this base looks fabulous.”

Zelly: “Thank you.”

Caity Burdash: “Riley, the bottoms are so cute. We just need to finish up the top.”

Alex Miranda: “So cute.”

Caity Burdash: “But Alex, it looks like you’re all finished. You ready to try it on?”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, I have to wear it?”

Caity Burdash: “Yeah, the bathroom’s right over there.”

South Florida Sewing Studio: get your hands on a new hobby and sew yourself a real traffic stopper.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Florida Sewing Studio

2629 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Website

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