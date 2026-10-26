What could be better than a delish seafood dish for lunch? A delish seafood dish for lunch & dinner and every made-up meal in between. The South Florida Seafood Festival returns to Wynwood Sunday, Nov. 8th! Where you will “sea” — a lot of *food.

Seafood lovers, how does this sound?

Yanet Campo: “Come enjoy delicious food, delicious cocktails, live entertainment, and just a great variety of activities.”

If you’re already salivating, then mark your calendars for the South Florida Seafood Festival at the Wynwood Marketplace Sunday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alex Miranda: “And I know a whole lot of people in South Florida love seafood. Are you a big seafood fan?”

Yanet Campo: “I personally am a huge seafood fan, and we are so excited to bring back the South Florida Seafood Festival for the 13th year.”

Alex Miranda: “Thirteen years lucky. This event is so popular.”

Yanet Campo: “Well, we have such a great variety of vendors, the most amazing seafood, stone crabs, crab legs, oysters.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re doing this interview at lunchtime, so you have me super hungry already. So what can I look forward to?”

Yanet Campo: “Well, we’re bringing back some of your favorite vendors. We have the lazy oyster lobster roll, tropical oasis champi, and we have some really cool new ones, so you don’t want to miss it.”

Alex Miranda: “But I did hear that a very special somebody is obsessed with Lazy Oyster.”

Yanet Campo: “Yes. I don’t know if you guys saw Bethany Franco on TikTok was raving about the Lazy Oyster, and they’re going to be here.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, when I’m having my oysters, I want mandatory a glass of cold white wine along with that, and I’m going to want to have maybe more than one drink while I’m here, and I heard that there’s an open bar option, so you got to tell me about that.”

Yanet Campo: “Yes, definitely. We have eight hours of open bar for $68, which includes your admission. And for those of y’all who really enjoy cooking, we have the kitchen lab. This is where we invite some of Miami’s hottest chefs to cook and teach some of their skills and how to make special recipes. They’re also going to be giving out samples. And this year we’re adding a little twist to it. For those of you that have a little chef at home, we are doing a kids’ cooking contest.

Kids 11 and under are free.

Yanet Campo: “It’s not just food and drinks. We have live music, shopping, kids’ activities.”

Alex Miranda: “Two words, Sunday funday. Correct?”

Yanet Campo: “Sunday funday in full effect.”

General admission tickets to the South Florida Seafood Festival are around $15—and get this, they include a drink! Food is for sale once you walk inside.

FOR MORE INFO:

13th Annual: South Florida Seafood Festival 2026

The Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Sunday, November 8 • 11 AM – 7 PM

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