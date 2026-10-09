Halloween is taking over South Florida—with a few new tricks up its sleeve. We’re taking you inside three spots turning up the spooky, from a Carrie-inspired prom to a witchy new pop-up and a devilishly glam rooftop party. Get ready for some wicked sips, bites, and fun.

It’s spooky season, and these SoFlo spots are tricking out their spaces with hauntingly good vibes.

The Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale is giving prom night a bloody makeover.

Room 901 transforms into a Carrie-inspired experience, marking the fiftieth anniversary of the iconic horror film.

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “This year, with the anniversary of Carrie, we’ve decided to make it prom night in room 901. With such an exciting time as the new exposure to the book, the series, the movie comes out.”

Red and black decor sets the mood. Spooky sips, dishes, and, of course, that famous blood-covered dress bring the prom to life.

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “The cocktails are Prom Queen, Bloody Carrie, and Bloody Sunrise, and we also have that we’re going to choose the king and queen of the prom!”

Next stop: Pembroke Pines. Over at Unit B Eatery and Spirits, the Raven Room turns the space into a witchy new pop-up.

Jodi Gopaul: “The Raven Room is a special pop-up that we have for the Halloween season. They’re going to be greeted with dim lighting, spooky cobwebs, candles; we even have a raven that will greet you as well.”

The food and drink menu gets in on the fun with creative bites and cocktails made for the season.

Jodi Gopaul: “For the food, we have the Raven Wings, and we have the House of Usher Burger. We have a Tell-Tale Heart, so that’s a dessert that you can break open the heart.”

And Miami gets a little more devilish.

Giselle brings “The Devil Wears Velvet” to its rooftop.

Tony Boukhari: “We’re expecting a really fun night, high energy. We wanted to frame it around what Giselle is already doing, so taking The Devil Wears Prada, high fashion with a twist.”

Think deep reds and black for the dress code. DJs, live entertainment, and drinks keep the night going.

Tony Boukhari: “We’re doing two cocktails. They are both different in nature. One is going to be a vodka cocktail served in a martini glass – calling it the Devil’s Kiss. It’s going to have some pomegranate in there. Devil Wears Velvet, it’s going to have activated charcoal. That dark color, plus Thai chili peppers to look like devil horns. And that’s going to be a tequila-based cocktail.”

Three spots, three different takes on the season, and each one brings its own kind of wicked flavor.

FOR MORE INFO:



Rm. 901

Tuesday–Sunday: 5:30 pm–11:30 pm

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale

100 E. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

Unit B Eatery and Spirits

610 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Website



Giselle Miami

15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Website

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