Miami Beach is about to get a little shellfish! The South Beach Seafood Festival is back, bringing top chefs, fresh flavors and a little friendly competition to the shore. We’re getting a taste of what’s cooking and meeting one of the pros ready to bring his A-game to the table.

Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid”: “Under the sea, under the sea!”

Sebastian might be onto something!

The South Beach Seafood Festival hooks Miami Beach with big flavors as it celebrates 14 years of culinary magic.

Valerie Roy: “The South Beach Seafood Festival is a celebration of South Florida. It’s a celebration of the hardworking culinary talent across the destination! We’ve got 60-plus chefs coming together and it really is a kickoff to the season.”

From Oct. 21-24, local restaurants and top chefs bring their best dishes to the table for a four-day foodie feast.

Valerie Roy: “From private dinners throughout the week, Wednesday night, Thursday night, and then we hit the sand, Chef Showdown Friday night is the best night. It is 20 chefs, there’s bartender battles, there’s competitions.”

And Saturday’s Seafood Slam reels in more than 40 restaurants.

Culinary talent will go head-to-head in battles, serving up recipes and fighting for bragging rights.

Valerie Roy: “Smith & Wollensky, they’re one of our competing restaurants of the Chef Showdown, I mean, battle surf and turf is the best battle of the night.”

At Smith & Wollensky, the heat already burns in the kitchen, where every plate offers a chance to show off the craft behind the cuisine.

Tom Pepin: “It’s a really exciting opportunity for us to showcase the fact that, not only do we have amazing steak, we source some of the best seafood available in the country. We have a mix of local Florida seafood on our menu, as well as New England staples, like Maine lobster, that we fly in everyday, we feature it on our surf and turf.”

The South Beach Seafood Festival invites guests to sample their way through SoFlo’s flavorful food scene.

Valerie Roy: “South Beach Seafood Festival is more than just the food — it’s about seeing the culinary teams come out there. It’s about meeting your favorite chefs from your favorite restaurant. It’s about trying the best dishes.”

The South Beach Seafood Festival runs from Wednesday to Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

South Beach Seafood Festival

Oct. 21-24

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