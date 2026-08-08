He’s spent years taking hits, stealing wins and owning the ring. Now local wrestler Vinny Pacifico is chasing a different kind of spotlight. From body slams to big scenes he’s ready to jab into Hollywood with Power Punch.

Wrestler Vinny “Power Punch” Pacifico got his stage name from chugging energy drinks before fights.

Vinny “Power Punch” Pacifico: “The first time I ever did this on a show, the crowd was chanting power punch, I drank the energy drink in the corner of the ring, did the punch. That cemented that character for me, from that day forward.”

Deco caught up with Vinny at CCW’s training facility in Pompano Beach.

After 12 years of trading punches in countries around the world, he’s making changes.

Vinny “Power Punch” Pacifico: “The first film I’ve ever gotten brought to me was called, ‘Mr. Reset and the Society of Turnbuckle & Bone.’ This is a wrestling film where they wanted me to play a younger version of myself, going into a secret society of pro-wrestling”

Vinny says he’s taking what he’s learned from the ring to the big screen.

Vinny “Power Punch” Pacifico: “In wrestling, you’re in front of a live crowd. There’s no cuts, no stop, no do-overs. One of my best attributes is being able to change on the fly. Fast forward a couple of months, I got offered another role and another role. I’m filming a movie, this week, ‘The Hours That Keep Us.'”

Changing into characters just like his idols is what he’s locked in to do.

Vinny “Power Punch” Pacifico: “The people i look up to in wrestling are John Cena and The Rock. Definitely these are my inspirations to people that I love to learn from inside and out of the ring.”

But the end goal for Vin is:

Vinny “Power Punch” Pacifico: “I want to inspire the younger generation to chase their dream to find that self value.”

Pacifico’s psychological flick, “Mr. Reset & The Society of Turnbuckle and Bone,” is streaming now on Apple TV.

For more about Vinny, check out his Instagram here.

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