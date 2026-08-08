SoFlo’s own Bailee Madison is heading back to the Adam Sandler universe.

The star shared a phot on Instagram, saying that she’s thrilled to have a seat at the table with Adam Sandler.

After previously working with Sandler on “Just Go With It,” the Fort Lauderdale native is joining the cast of “Grown Ups 3.”

Madison scored a pretty grown up promotion — she’ll be working with the whole OG gang, which includes Salma Hayek and Kevin James.

No word yet on the plot of the comedy film.

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