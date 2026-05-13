There’s no shortage of talent in SoFlo, but not everyone makes it to Broadway! Joshua Henry isn’t your average performer. The SoFlo star has been taking the theater world by storm for years, and this month, he’s hitting an even higher note in the Big Apple.

Joshua Henry (singing): “And when the night falls, my loneliness calls. Oh, I wanna dance with somebody.”

Joshua Henry doesn’t just want to dance with somebody. He wants to spread joy through music.

Joshua Henry: “If I can do that by performing in one of the biggest nights, I’d love for that to be out into the world.”

The SoFlo native made jaws drop when he performed on the iconic Met Gala stairs earlier this month.

Joshua Henry: “I think Anna actually had that idea. Miss Anna Wintour, who’s just incredible. I took that idea, and I thought, ‘Well, how do I make that super authentic to me?’ And for me, it started with guitar, which was my first musical instrument, and it just felt so natural.”

And just days later, he received his fourth Tony Award nomination, for his performance in the “ragtime” revival on Broadway.

Joshua Henry: “To be recognized by the community that I love so much and celebrated is just like a deep sense of belonging.”

He tells Deco that playing “Coalhouse” means a lot to him, especially as a dad of three boys.

Joshua Henry: “To sing a song like Wheels of a Dream and to talk about what that means. I tell them, you know, ‘When I sing this song every night in New York City, when I go, I’m thinking about you guys.’ So this is helping me to be a better father.”

Joshua is booked and busy. But the actor, who grew up in the 3-0-5 and studied at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, will always have time to show his hometown some love.

Joshua Henry: “Anywhere I go, the U is up. I love, I love me some Miami. My parents are still in Florida. I still got a Florida number on my phone. I never gave it up.”

Joshua just released a new album featuring some of his favorite showtunes from shows like “Hamilton” and “Waitress.”

“Joshua Henry: Live at Lincoln Center” is now streaming on all platforms.

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