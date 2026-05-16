Let’s face it, South Florida foodies, we’re all on the lookout for top-shelf Italian food. From strip malls to five-star restaurants, we won’t rest until our taste buds are satisfied. The search has been kicked up a notch now that a hot-shot European eatery has set up shop in Broward.

Signor Sassi is putting the great in Great Britain — Italian style.

Angelo Ciotola: “Signor Sassi is a restaurant that originated in the [United Kingdom] in 1985. Today still, they’re the number one restaurant in the U.K., hands down.”

The place has brought its food and vibes across the pond with its first location in our backyard.

Angelo Ciotola: “And now, this is the first location here in Hallandale Beach.”

We had to ask — why Hallandale Beach, and why now?

Angelo Ciotola: “Because we believe that there’s a market here for a brand like this. Since we opened, it confirmed that a lot of people that have come here to dine with us, they’ve been waiting for something like this for a long time.”

What they’ve been waiting for are tastes from the old country.

Angelo Ciotola: “We’re kind of all over the place as far as Italy, but we try to stick to our classical Italian dishes.”

Perhaps you’d like to check out some of those dishes. Let’s start with the Bernardo Salad.

Angelo Ciotola: “Which is avocado, shrimp, lobster in a nice pink sauce.”

Try the black truffle risotto and the beef carpaccio with arugula, shaved parmigiana and white sauce, which brings us to the big daddy of Signor Sassi.

Angelo Ciotola: “And then, of course, we have our famous signature spaghettini lobster in a nice lobster sauce.”

When dessert calls, check out a plateful of cream-filled profiteroles, drenched in chocolate sauce, of course.

If you’re looking for hot-shot drinks, they have those as well.

Angelo Ciotola: “We have two cocktails that we make in special glassware.”

This is the vespa. It’s a vodka-driven drink, celebrating a famous Italian vehicle.

Angelo Ciotola: “A vespa is a scooter.”

We knew that. And we know you’ll have great time hanging out and chowing down at Signor Sassi for all the right reasons.

Angelo Ciotola: “Ambiance, the vibe and the best service we can bring to people so they feel, like, at home. They can come here and enjoy themselves, have fun, eat good.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Signor Sassi

1006 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Website

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