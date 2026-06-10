Shakira is getting ready to help kick off the FIFA World Cup. And that’s just one of many things she’s got on her plate. Between a World Cup performance, major world tour and new music, the singer’s got a packed schedule and shows no signs of slowing down.

Looks like everybody’s ready to hear Shakira sing “Dai Dai” live Thursday at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Shakira: “This World Cup song is a lot more meaningful than any other World Cup in the past, I think, because it carries that message. And it also comes with the special power to unite people from across the globe.”

Come early because Burna Boy and the singer are expected to keep the crowd entertained for 90 minutes before Mexico and South Africa hit the soccer field.

And that’s just for starters.

The superstar will also be sharing a stage with Madonna and BTS in New Jersey for the World Cup final halftime show on July 19th.

Even better? Money from the show will help kids get access to education and soccer programs.

Shakira: “I really hope on the biggest stage of the world, which is going to be the finals, that are going to be watched by billions of people, the real protagonist is the importance of investing in children’s education and that that really steals the show.”

When she’s not busy taking over the world, Shakira still finds time to work on new material.

Shakira: “I enjoy making music, being in the studio, creating videos, writing songs, producing, performing.”

Talk about the Energizer bunny.

She’s kicking off the North American leg of her world tour in Los Angeles this Saturday.

Shakira: “It’s strange because I’ve been doing this professionally for 30 years and i still feel like I’m just starting.”

You can catch Shakira in concert July 1 and 2 at the Kaseya Center.

She also plans to donate all of the proceeds from “Dai Dai” to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and $1 from every ticket sold on her upcoming U.S. tour to similar causes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Shakira

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026

July 1-2

601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Website

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