A special speakeasy in Fort Lauderdale is mixing up creepy cocktails and killer stories — all in one. Deco’s going undercover to show you a night out that’s to die for.

We’ve all heard or seen stories of serial killers.

For true crime fans, ‘The Serial Killer Speakeasy’ is bringing a chillingly good time at Fort Lauderdale’s Savor Cinema.

Ryan Austin, marketing manager, Midnight Creative: “It comes with four cocktails, four stories, and one big immersive experience.”

The experience takes the audience through the twisty turns of their crimes.

Ryan Austin: “The majority of the time, we usually talk about the big four, which are the people people know: Jeffrey Dahmer, Ed Gein, Ted Bundy, and John Wayne Gacy. They’re seeing these things on the news, and they grew up with these stories, so now they’re seeing it again in a more theatrical telling of it.”

Local actors are giving a unique point of view of what happened a long time ago.

Ryan Austin: “A lot of people know the stories, but there are a lot of things they don’t know about it. Our writers put together a lot of the research to kind of talk about with the audience and keep ’em engaged for these 10-minute monologues, and we pair it with cocktails.”

Each person gets these prohibition-style cocktails right before each real-life story.

Ryan Austin: “If it happens to be this person, who evidently likes this style of drink, then we bring that drink back. The names were chosen so that people can pick them out. ‘Hey, this relates to Jeffrey Dahmer. This one relates to Ted Bundy.”

This two-day theatrical cocktail show is moving on to the next city after next weekend, and they take their job seriously.

Ryan Austin: “It’s not going to be coming back anytime soon, so if you miss it next weekend, you’re gonna have to travel 200 miles to make the next city. We’re not glorifying these killers at all. We’re portraying them, they are monsters, and we do input into the show.”

The grueling performances go down at Savor Cinema from June 12th through the 13th, with different show times.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Serial Killer Speakeasy

June 12 to 13

Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale

503 Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, 33301

Tickets

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