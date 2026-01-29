You may have seen her in TV shows like “The L Word” or “Sex/Life,” or in movies like “Red, White and Royal Blue.” Now, Sarah Shahi is adding author to her resume. The talented beauty sat down with Deco to talk about her new book and the big plans she has for 2026.

Sarah Shahi (acting): “I know I said everything was fine. And I was hoping it would be fine. But the truth is. It’s not.”

Sarah Shahi has never been afraid to tell the truth on screen or off.

Now she’s putting that same truth and a little self-help in her new book.

Sarah Shahi: “So my book is called ‘Life is Lifey: The A to Z of Navigating Life’s Messy Middle.” And I happen to have a copy of it right there, how about that? Basically, it’s like your favorite group chat.”

And the tea she’s spilling? Sarah says it all started during her time on Netflix’s “Sex/Life”.

Sarah Shahi: “I was given this platform on which to encourage women to really go after the life that they feel they should be living. So this book is like every woman’s favorite girl group text where they talk about men, babies, sex, other x-rated things that I don’t know if I’m allowed to say right now.”

While the book marks a new chapter, Sarah’s acting career is charging full speed ahead.

Season two of the Hulu hit “Paradise” returns in February, and Sarah gave us the inside scoop on what to expect…Sort of.

Sarah Shahi: “In season two, what I can tell you, cause there’s not a lot I can say, my friend, I’m sorry. But what I can tell you is that there is life outside the bunker.”

Besides a hit show and a book tour, the actress is also currently in production on the sequel to the romance comedy “Red, White and Royal Blue.”

Sarah Shahi: “We just started filming that, and that’s going great! That’s all about the royal wedding, and it’s not Alex and Henry’s wedding. It’s Bea’s wedding.”

Busy girl! Sarah will be in Miami for a book signing at Books & Books in Coral Gables on Feb. 3.

