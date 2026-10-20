Who doesn’t want to escape reality every once in a while? Or even every week? Well now you can in Wynwood using virtual reality technology . Even better, Sandbox VR brings you into some of your favorite TV shows, all the really dark and scary ones like ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’.

Sometimes you do go to Wynwood to escape reality, but now you can officially at Sandbox VR.

Alex Louie: “We are what we call just a fully immersive virtual reality experience.”

Here, you really step into the game.

Alex Louie: “Squid Game, Stranger Things, Rebel Moon, things like that. And then we have our very popular series, Deadwood, which are the zombie fighting ones.”

With full body motion tracking, translating your movements into the virtual world.

Alex Louie: “We do have rooms that accommodate up to six at a certain time.”

Alex Miranda: “Who’s going to be first to crash into the wall?”

Alex Louie: “The experiences are 40 minutes. That includes the gearing up process, where we’re putting on the trackers on each wrist, each ankle, the vest, selecting the avatar, weapons, if there is a weapon to be selected. And then we’ll put on the headset, and then you kind of just transform into the virtual world.”

We chose Squid Game because that TV show was demented, and I loved it.

Alex Louie: “Misconception a lot of people have is that it’s a scary experience, kind of like the show. It’s not scary at all. It’s actually one of our most family-friendly ones.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, this is so cool.”

Alex Louie: “A lot of the games inside the experience itself is very cognitive. So it does have the simple ones that kind of red light, green light.”

Alex Miranda: “Now we’re in the red light, green light set. This is wild. Is it easy? Is it hard? How would you describe it?”

Participant: “You can tell like when you’re playing, they change up the speed. She’s saying stop really fast. You barely have time to get accustomed to it, which is the fun part because it just adds a challenge.”

Alex Louie: “You have to grab a point before everybody else, put it in the piggy. It’s not kill or anything like that. No murder.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m so disappointed. That’s the whole point of Squid Games.”

Pro tip. When you freeze, make it fashion.

Alex Miranda: “That was so much fun. That virtual reality made me feel like I was literally right there, which was a little freaky because it brought back all the trauma from watching the show.”

And apparently even the bartender here comes from the future.

Alex Louie: “It is a robotic bartender. His name is Tony. It does have a name. It serves not just specialty drinks, but it does coffees as well.”

Alex Miranda: “What did you order for me on this robotic bartender machine?”

Alex Louie: “So I chose the Strawberry Eldorade. It’s getting iced right now.”

Alex Miranda: “Already. And then I saw that it got the cup. And what now it’s going to go up.”

Alex Louie: “Yep, it’s going to pick the syrups.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it’s shaking it. Look at it shaking it.”

Alex Louie: “And then it’s going to pour it and it’s going to serve it for us.”

Alex Miranda: “And now it’s gonna deliver it to me?”

Alex Louie: ” All the way through.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you Tony. Do I tip him or no?”

Alex Louie: “Try it, let me know your thoughts.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh wow.”

Alex Louie: “It’s good right?”

Alex Miranda: “That’s really good. Perfect for a hot Wynwood day.”

Prices are per person and do change depending on the day of the week but are generally in the $50 and $60 range.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Sandbox VR Wynwood

2801 NW 5th Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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