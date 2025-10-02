My K-pop calendar tells me it’s finally October and even though it’s still a million degrees outside here in SoFlo, there’s still a spooky season chill in the air. Halloween is still weeks away but Deco’s Alex Miranda is checking out a local restaurant that’s celebrating it early by transforming itself into the ultimate, spooktacular spot.

The Nightmare before Christmas film: “This is Halloween, this is Halloween. Pumpkin scream in the dead of night.”

You can’t visit this Halloween town during the month of October.

Halloweentown film: “Mom said they were just pretend. Dylan, this is Halloweentown, just like the book!”

Or this one.

But here in SoFlo, we’ve got the next best thing!

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “Out with the summer and in with the spooky season.”

Over the summer, Rosalia’s Kitchen in Miramar made a big splash with their mermaid and under the seas themed decor.

But now, it’s all about gourd vibes and fright nights.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “The kingdom of the mermaids started, like, crumbling around them and then started featuring the witch that came in and took over the whole restaurant.”

This place is decked out in spook-tacular designs.

Think scary skeletons, haunted portraits and of course…

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “The standout pieces are our giant spider in the middle, which is handmade. We also have all of the portals on the wall, which you can see are like tingling lights. We also have our hallway, which is a beautiful installation inspired a little bit by Harry Potter, so we have some of the candles that are floating, some witch hats.”

And it’s not just the space that got a haunting makeover.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “Each season, four times a year, we change our decorations and our menus just to go with what’s going on around the world.”

We’re talking bewitching fall items like the “Crypt Keeper’s Harvest Salad” with butternut squash, the “Phantom Pumpkin Ravioli” and the “Bewitching Garden” veggie flatbread.

Also casting a spell on guests: The witch’s brews, AKA the themed cocktails.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “We have ‘Bite Me Like You Mean It,’ which is a red hibiscus margarita, and it’s the vampire lover that the witch had and she just turned him into a drink. We also have the ‘Witch is Working Overtime,’ which is an actual 3D-printed witch that sits on the edge of the cup.”

This one’s especially magical, because it changes color right before your eyes!.

I’ll drink and eat to that! ‘Tis the season, after all!

Rosalia’s Kitchen will have their Halloween decorations up through Nov. 2. Their Christmas decor drops on Nov. 4.

Reservations are highly encouraged.

