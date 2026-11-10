You probably haven’t played dodgeball in years — or decades! But “RedBall Social” is a community in Fort Lauderdale of 21-plus adults who say, why not? It keeps you moving, it relives some stress and it helps you make friends.

Dodgeball isn’t just for kids.

Serena Masten: “It’s fun.”

At Red Ball Social, grown-ups are getting in on the action too.

Serena Masten: “I really wanted to meet people, so I signed up as a free agent, and then within a few months my entire social calendar was full.”

The Broward County League invited [Deco’s Alex Miranda] to America’s Got Soccer in Oakland Park.

Alex Miranda: “We’re organized, we’re gonna win this, right? They are… I don’t know what that is.”

Where I learned stress relief can include balls flying at your nose.

Serena Masten: “We’re organized into teams.”

Guest: “You ready to get your butt kicked?”

Alex Miranda: “No, I’m not ready and I never will be.”

Serena Masten: “Each team has a captain.”

Guest: “I am usually the captain. You can have all the Kobe Bryants. That’s not enough. You gotta work as a team.”

Alex Miranda: “How do you win? Like, what’s the goal?”

Serena Masten: “You have to get everybody on the other team out.”

Alex Miranda: “How do you take someone out?”

Serena Masten: “You hit them.”

Alex Miranda: “Am I allowed to hit somebody in the head? Am I allowed to hit somebody anywhere? Like, what are the rules?”

Serena Masten: “If you hit someone in the head, you’re automatically out.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, are the family jewels allowed?”

Guest: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “You can’t. So, you can’t hit the head and you can’t…”

Guest: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “Got it.”

Serena Masten: “And then if your team catches a ball, the last person out gets to come back into the game. You have another chance to be the hero.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s also a workout.”

Serena Masten: “The average person will burn 300 to 500 calories in the 45-minute game and it’s a total body workout.”

Alex Miranda: “I was peacocking there for a while. You saw that?”

Guest: “Oh, I had to punish you for your taunting. You didn’t notice the ball coming at your shoulder and that was the plan. Since I’m not a good thrower, I’m a very good opportunist.”

Serena Masten: “And afterwards, we all go to the bar.”

Alex Miranda: “That sport is hard.”

Serena Masten: “And we have a drink and we talk about how crazy it is”

Alex Miranda: “Gain all those calories back with a pint of beer. Ironically, because you’re literally hitting them with balls, it’s like a great way to meet people and make friends.”

Serena Masten: “Yeah, totally. I mean, if you hit someone in the head, you have to go apologize. It’s a pretty good icebreaker.”

[Video of Alex Miranda playing the game]

Alex Miranda: “Oh, I got somebody out! Turn the camera! Turn the camera!”

Man Alex Miranda Hit: “By the time I looked up, I think I saw your ball go right here.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s right. So what you’re saying is that I was extremely strategic in my approach?”

Man Alex Miranda Hit: “Yeah!”

Serena Masten: “We’ve had over 10 dodgeball children just in the last few years.”

Alex Miranda: “Stop.”

Serena Masten: “Yes.”

Red Ball also offers kickball and pickleball.

Alex Miranda: “I want to be a dodgeballer.”

Serena Masten: “You can sign up as a free agent, as a small group, or as a team. You play every week, and the season lasts eight or nine weeks.”

Alex Miranda: “This is fun. I like this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

RedBall Social
Various Locations
Website

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