From South Africa to SoFlo to Fox TV, a MasterChef finalist has been cooking up a storm. And tonight, we’ll see if she takes home all that dough.

It’s a kitchen showdown to get that $250,000 prize money. And Wednesday night is the finale of “MasterChef”.

Plantation’s own Heidi Muston is the last lady chef standing, and part of the big top three.

Getting the glory is enough for her, but she’ll definitely give Deco a treat if she wins.

Heidi Muston: “The money would be amazing obviously because it would definitely help to pay a lot of things, and pay some bills but I think just having the title of that you are a MasterChef. I would love to come and cook for you ladies. I could make anything you like. But I would probably make you a good old South African curry.”

She represents the Africa territory during this year’s theme of “global gauntlet”.

Check Heidi out and the other chefs battle it out tonight after Deco, right here on Fox.

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