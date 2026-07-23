Fresh off of his Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, Pitbull is ready for his next gig!

The Miami icon is taking part in a special superstar Q-and-A for Billboard Latin Music Week.

Mr. Worldwide will open up about his career and the journey that made him who he is today.

Pit’s event is going down at the Faena Forum Miami Beach in October.

FOR MORE INFO:

Billboard Latin Music Week

October 19-22

3300 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

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