Miami’s own Pitbull made history with the help of a sea of bald heads.

More than 22,000 fans showed up to Pitbull’s London concert over the weekend rocking bald caps.

It set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

A record Mr. 305 is proud of!

Pitbull: “I’m speechless at this point, but I can tell you this much. I say it to the baldies all the time in the shows, when y’all put on them bald caps, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives, and now you’re officially in the Guinness Book of World Records. Dale!”

You heard the man. Dale!

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