Some days you just want the royal treatment. OK, fine, every day you want you the royal treatment. Shows like “The Crown” and “Bridgerton” make a lot of us wish we could experience high British society life … like fancy tea time. Thankfully, there’s a spot here in SoFlo that’s serving up tradition without any of the mileage.

You know what they say…

Ed Wynn (Mad Hatter, voice): “You must have a cup of tea.”

Jerry Colonna (March Hare, voice): “Ah, yes indeed, the tea. You must have a cup of tea.”

Don’t mind if I do!

Maybe not like Anne Hathaway in “The Princess Diaries.” This is more like it!

Afternoon tea is back at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Matthias Kammerer: “We’ve been on hiatus for about two years, and now we’re back, bigger and better than ever.”

Bigger and better? Spill the tea – I mean, the deets.

Matthias Kammerer: “We upgraded the experience with new china, a new selection of teas. We’re offering about 16 different types of tea.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Ramona Flowers): “We have blueberry, raspberry, ginseng, sleepy time, green tea, green tea with lemon, green tea with lemon and honey, liver disaster, ginger with honey, ginger without honey, vanilla almond, white truffle, blueberry chamomile, vanilla walnut, constant comment and Earl Grey.”

OK, not exactly, but tea time at the Biltmore does include everything from traditional flavors to tropical ones.

And that’s just the start.

Matthias Kammerer: “We offer a four-course menu that comes with it, lots of savory and sweet delicacies.”

The experience starts off with Champagne and bites of foie gras.

After you’ve picked out your tea, you get the traditional tower packed with scones, mini sandwiches and desserts.

Matthias Kammerer: “We are offering a traditional experience with a Biltmore twist in a modern setting.”

That twist includes the option to add strawberries soaked in Grand Marnier to the end of your meal.

And, of course, a harpist playing live music. Now that’s what I call the total package!

Gloria Mas: “I’m ectastic at the fact that the Biltmore brought the tradition back. I loved it. I loved every minute of it. I definitely felt like a queen for a day.”

The Biltmore hosts afternoon tea Wednesday through Sunday, between 1 and 3 p.m. Prices start at $69.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

855-969-3080

biltmorehotel.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.