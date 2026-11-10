Back in the day, robbers didn’t televise their break-in’s. In “How to Rob a Bank”, a gang of would-be thieves use social media to broadcast their crimes. The stars of the action comedy told Deco why the film is the perfect getaway for movie-goers.

If you’re looking for a lesson in larceny, you’re gonna find one in “How to Rob a Bank”.

Pete Davidson plays Vince, a former soldier who’s part of the crew creating craziness in the streets.

Pete Davidson: “Me, [Nicholas] Hoult, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, we are renegade disruptors. We’re kinda robbing banks and putting it on YouTube to show everyone how easy it is to do that.”

Pete wanted to spill the beans on the heist, but held back for personal reasons.

Pete Davidson: “Everyone has a reason that they’re there. I can’t tell you what that reason is ’cause otherwise they won’t put me in anymore things but there’s a purpose for all of it.”

Zoe Kravitz is Reagan, a computer hacker on house arrest.

Zoe Kravitz: “She’s created a software where she can basically search the internet, find images, and locate where those images are coming from, and the software has gotten her into a bit of trouble.”

The feds offer to drop the charges, if Reagan helps them find the thieves. She takes the deal, reluctantly.

Zoe Kravitz: “I’m kind of in support of what the people are doing what the bank robbers are doing. You know she’s someone who’s experienced kind of being screwed over by the system.”

The leader of the gang is Ryan, played by Nicholas Hoult.

Nicholas Hoult: “This group is about the greater good. They’re doing it because they see the core system that they’ve been brought into the world with is broken and you know they’re trying to raise awareness about it and try to fix it.”

Nicholas would be quite pleased if you watched this movie outside of your home.

Nicholas Hoult: “I think ultimately hearing other people laugh or hearing other people gently sob is what makes it a human interaction and experience.”

“How to Rob a Bank” breaks into theaters on Nov. 13.

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