Paris Hilton’s DJ skills were on display in SoFlo over the weekend. The A-lister dropped the beats at a special bash in Broward. Deco’s demon of the dance floor, Alex Miranda, busted a move for Paris’ mission to get people up and moving for a new hotel.

Paris Hilton brought Hollywood glitz for the opening of the latest Hilton hotel, Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort.

John Trovato: “We had the opportunity to have Paris Hilton here and Paris, of course, does a lot of work for Hilton on their grand openings and special parties.”

Paris has a lot in common with the resort. They’re both into renovation.

John Trovato: “Paris is a lot like the Diplomat Hotel in that she is always very glamorous and always reinventing herself.”

The $80 million redo of the iconic Diplomat Hotel was based on four goals.

John Trovato: “Great destination restaurants, great meeting space, great wellness and great outdoor space.”

There is a reimagined open air eatery that provides that great outdoor space.

John Trovato: “The one restaurant that we really feel excited about is our beach bar restaurant, which is La Playa.”

As for wellness, the brand new Verandah Social Club is where you go to get pampered.

Christina Kesaris: “We offer premium food and beverage experience, such as caviar service. On top of that, guests can enjoy premium wellness services.”

Caviar is just the start of your soothing experience.

Christina Kesaris: “You may enjoy a cabana with a full massage table, a licensed massage therapist that will give you a beautiful facial.”

They’ve got a very cool way to beat the heat and make your skin shine.

Christina Kesaris: “Our most popular and favorite service out here because it is so hot in the South Florida sun is the cooling cryo wand facial.”

You’ll be looking fabulous when these magic wands do their thing.

Christina Kesaris: “They are chilled, stainless steel wands that massage your skin. It allows you to sculpt, lift, tone, release tension, cool off and, frankly, your skin looks snatched at the end of it.”

At the Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort, you get to celebrate the present and the past.

John Trovato: “The Signia by Hilton continues to carry on its legacy of connecting people with memorable experiences.”

Take it from Paris herself, this is the place to be.

The upgrade to Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort didn’t mess with the hotel’s legendary vibes. And the rooms are sweet.

We reached out to Paris to try to get comped. So far, we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.