Live music, local artists and your favorite cup of joe. Panther Coffee in Wynwood is getting ready for another afternoon of free entertainment with its Third Thursday Series. Deco headed over there to sip on some coffee, enjoy a few good tunes and support the local artists.

Live music, coffee, and Thursdays. A combination you didn’t know that you needed.

The third Thursday of every month, Panther Coffee in Wynwood is the place to be.

William Kelley: “The Wynwood Business Improvement District is partnering with Panther Coffee for our third Thursday music series.”

From noon to 2 p.m., the coffee shop is giving local artists a chance to shine.

William Kelley: “Every month, we feature a different genre. We had jazz, we’ve had blues.”

The monthly event is all about filling the gap in the neighborhood.

William Kelley: “We came up with the concept because we are an arts district, and we thought we were missing the music aspect of the arts district.”

So naturally, they’re turning the volume up. Local band, The Original Cover Project, say this program is long overdue.

Sean Edelson: “This area used to have a lot more music than it does now, so they’re trying to bring some more live entertainment, live music, not just DJs. It’s a great thing.”

And while you’re here, you may as well grab a smooth cup of joe.

William Kelley: “Panther’s known for incredible coffee and pastries. Give them some love.”

Best part about the music series is no cover charge. Just pick a spot and enjoy.

Attendee: “I think the new Wynwood Music Series is a phenomenal new option to have in the community. It’s amazing!”

The Wynwood Music Series returns to Panther Coffee with soul musician and loop artist Matt Brown Thursday, Oct. 15.

FOR MORE INFO:

Panther Coffee

2390 NW 2nd Ave Miami FL 33127

Website

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