Tons of people start listening to Christmas music in November. But for those of you screaming, ‘Noooo! Too soon,’ We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at some of the biggest names playing across So-Flo this month.
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to scream Jason Derulo’s name at the top of your lungs, look no further! The singer is returning to SoFlo!
Jason will be performing at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on November 6th. Take a nap before the big show because it doesn’t start ’til 11:30!
Victoria Monét (singing): “I put that on my own mama. On my hood. I look fly. I look good.”
Get ready to look fly and look good with Victoria Monét. The Grammy winner is bringing her Frequency of Love tour to the 954.
You can catch her at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 7.
Now that’s what I call the cat’s meow! Get ready to purr, Doja Cat fans because the Queen of Pop Rap is hitting up the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.
Doja’s “Tour Ma Vie” world tour stops in the 3-0-5 on November 11th.
What’s better than one Olivia Rodrigo concert? Two Olivia Rodrigo concerts, of course!
The pop star is bringing her Unraveled Tour to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Nov. 19 and 20.
A part of the proceeds will go to “Fund 4 Good, ” Olivia’s nonprofit organization benefiting women’s education and reproductive rights.
You know what doesn’t sting? Knowing that Sting is coming to Hollywood at the end of the month!
He’ll be at Hard Rock Live on November 25th with his “Sting 3.0” tour. That’s the day before Thanksgiving, so you’ll definitely have something to be thankful for! Plus, it’s a good excuse to dance off all the turkey you’ll be eating the next day.
FOR MORE INFO:
Jason Derulo at LIV Nightclub
Nov. 6, 2026
LIV Nightclub Fontainebleau Miami Beach
4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Website
Victoria Monét Frequency Of Love Tour
Nov. 7
FTL War Memorial
800 Northeast 8th Street , Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Website
Doja Cat Tour Ma Vie World Tour
Nov. 11
Kaseya Center
601 Biscayne Boulevard , Miami, FL 33132
Website
Olivia Rodrigo: The Unraveled Tour
Nov. 19 & 20
Amerant Bank Arena
1 Panther Parkway | Sunrise, Florida 33323
Website
Sting: 3.0 Tour
Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.
Hard Rock Live
1 Seminole Way Hollywood, FL 33314
Website
Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.