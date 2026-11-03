Tons of people start listening to Christmas music in November. But for those of you screaming, ‘Noooo! Too soon,’ We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at some of the biggest names playing across So-Flo this month.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to scream Jason Derulo’s name at the top of your lungs, look no further! The singer is returning to SoFlo!

Jason will be performing at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on November 6th. Take a nap before the big show because it doesn’t start ’til 11:30!

Victoria Monét (singing): “I put that on my own mama. On my hood. I look fly. I look good.”

Get ready to look fly and look good with Victoria Monét. The Grammy winner is bringing her Frequency of Love tour to the 954.

You can catch her at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 7.

Now that’s what I call the cat’s meow! Get ready to purr, Doja Cat fans because the Queen of Pop Rap is hitting up the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

Doja’s “Tour Ma Vie” world tour stops in the 3-0-5 on November 11th.

What’s better than one Olivia Rodrigo concert? Two Olivia Rodrigo concerts, of course!

The pop star is bringing her Unraveled Tour to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Nov. 19 and 20.

A part of the proceeds will go to “Fund 4 Good, ” Olivia’s nonprofit organization benefiting women’s education and reproductive rights.

You know what doesn’t sting? Knowing that Sting is coming to Hollywood at the end of the month!

He’ll be at Hard Rock Live on November 25th with his “Sting 3.0” tour. That’s the day before Thanksgiving, so you’ll definitely have something to be thankful for! Plus, it’s a good excuse to dance off all the turkey you’ll be eating the next day.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jason Derulo at LIV Nightclub

Nov. 6, 2026

LIV Nightclub Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Website

Victoria Monét Frequency Of Love Tour

Nov. 7

FTL War Memorial

800 Northeast 8th Street , Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website

Doja Cat Tour Ma Vie World Tour

Nov. 11

Kaseya Center

601 Biscayne Boulevard , Miami, FL 33132

Website

Olivia Rodrigo: The Unraveled Tour

Nov. 19 & 20

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Parkway | Sunrise, Florida 33323

Website

Sting: 3.0 Tour

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way Hollywood, FL 33314

Website

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