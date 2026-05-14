North West is only 12 years old but is already living the dream.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter just made her music festival debut.

North hit the stage at Rolling Loud in Orlando over the weekend, rocking a blue wig and black leather.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter surprised fans during rapper Molly Santana’s set, with an unreleased track.

People Magazine said North is already booked for another major festival in Chicago in June.

At this rate, she’ll need a tour bus before a driver’s license.

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